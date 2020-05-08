Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Costanzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Costanzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Costanzo Obituary
Marian Black Costanzo, 95, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, where she was a resident. She was the widow of the late Louis Costanzo, who died March, 6, 2009.

Born in Scranton, she and her husband lived in Albuquerque, N.M., for many years. They enjoyed traveling together to various destinations.

Louis and Marian had the gift of hospitality and always welcomed family, friends and strangers into their home.

Surviving are a stepdaughter, Lois Pettitt, Roseland, N.J.; a stepson, Louis Costanzo III and wife, Mona, Halifax, Nova Scotia; two grandchildren, Kimberly Burk and husband, Nathan, and William Pettitt and wife, Carmen; and five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Laurel, Grace, Gabrielle and Gary.

Services were private and interment took place at Dunmore Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -