Marian Black Costanzo, 95, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, where she was a resident. She was the widow of the late Louis Costanzo, who died March, 6, 2009.
Born in Scranton, she and her husband lived in Albuquerque, N.M., for many years. They enjoyed traveling together to various destinations.
Louis and Marian had the gift of hospitality and always welcomed family, friends and strangers into their home.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, Lois Pettitt, Roseland, N.J.; a stepson, Louis Costanzo III and wife, Mona, Halifax, Nova Scotia; two grandchildren, Kimberly Burk and husband, Nathan, and William Pettitt and wife, Carmen; and five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Laurel, Grace, Gabrielle and Gary.
Services were private and interment took place at Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020