Marian D. Bartosh, 87, died Thursday at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Robert "Bart" Bartosh, who died Jan. 5, 2019.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Leo and Florence Toolan Dowd, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a member of the Raymond Henry Post 327 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Before retirement, she worked for Bell Telephone as an operator and wire chief secretary and also at Weston Components. She enjoyed playing bingo and frequented local casinos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Louise Behrends of Saylorsburg, and Barbara Lutz and husband, Donald R. Jr., of York; sister, Helen Kingsley, Johnson City, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Ryan, Cody and Dylan Lutz, and Abby and Stephanie Behrends; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Scott Behrends; and two sisters, Alberta Barnes and Elizabeth Dowd.
In light of the current health situation, funeral services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date for all to attend. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
