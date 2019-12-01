|
Marian E. Bailey, West Scranton, passed away Thanksgiving afternoon in the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after an illness. She was the wife of Earl W. Bailey.
Born 1936 in Franklin, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Elizabeth McNeilly Thompson and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by the Mayflower Co. as a machine operator. She was a member of the American Kennel Club.
Also surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Nichols, of Spring, Texas; and Elaine Writenour, of Bristol, Tenn.; two sons, Lynn Beckwith and wife, Sarah, of Albion, N.Y.; and Andrew Blackman, of McDonnoch, N.Y.; two step- daughters, Candice Monahan and husband, Martin, and Kim Korgeski and husband, John, all of Scranton; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her beloved Sheltie, Riley.
As per Marian's wishes, she was cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 1, 2019