Marian E. McMyne, 83, Scranton, died Tuesday at home. She was the widow of Gerald R. McMyne, who died March 10, 2010.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Mekita Sokolowsky, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed by Parodi Cigars until her retirement. Marian was a deeply religious woman and devoted member of St. Ann's Basilica.



The family would like to thank the nurses of Personal Home Health Care, especially Beth, Bonnie and Luanne, for their outstanding care and compassion.



Surviving are two sons, David McMyne and wife, Christina, with whom she resided; and Gerald McMyne and wife, Cindy, Old Forge; three grandchildren, Connor, Tristan and Kyle McMyne; four sisters, Helen Mokis, Pauline Sokolowsky; Delores Everett and husband, Eddie; and Gloria Polishan and husband, Paul; sister-in-law, Carol Sokolowsky; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph "Butch" and John Sokolowsky.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.

