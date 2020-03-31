|
Marian Kitcho, 87, of Roaring Brook Twp., entered into eternal rest Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her beloved husband of 67 years, Joseph Sr., died March 31, 2019.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Kranakovich Rusinko and was a graduate of Taylor High School class of 1950. Marian retired from Fitchburg Manufacturing, where she was an executive secretary. She was a lifelong and faithful parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, a member of the ACRY and the church choir.
Surviving are a daughter, Joyce Kitcho and husband, Douglas Bishop, of Oak Hill, Va.; a son, Joseph Kitcho and wife, Debra, Avoca; grandchildren, April Kitcho-Lucero, San Diego; Kennan Kitcho-Lucero, Richmond, Va.; Kathryn Kitcho, Archbald; and Susan Kitcho, Avoca; sisters, Joan Boyko; and Anna Mae Davis and husband, Bob, all of Taylor; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; and a sister, Madeline Kasick.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family at St. George's Orthodox Church by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor.
Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020