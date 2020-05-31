|
Marianne Lisa Gillette, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Wednesday at home of natural causes.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose Mary Orlando Gillette. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, she also attended Keystone College.
In spite of life's many challenges, Marianne remained a kind and loving person. She cared deeply for her great-nieces and nephew, Genevieve, Norah, Patrick and Anna. Our family will cherish the time we spent with her this past Christmas.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers and social workers.
Surviving are brother, Jerry Gillette and wife, Cathy, Archbald; sister, Jackie Damski and husband, Frank, Factoryville; uncle, Dr. Dominick Famularo and wife, Marguerite, Carbondale; nieces and nephews, Jerry Gillette and wife, Rachel; Dr. Jeffrey Gillette and wife, Cadee; nephew and godson, Jayme Gillette and wife, Abbey; Tommy O'Malley and wife, Casey; Dr. Marissa McHugh and husband, Ciarin; and nephew and godson, Patrick Joyce and wife, Erin; and numerous extended family.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lizabeth Joyce.
Funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020