Marianne Gillette Obituary
Marianne Lisa Gillette, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Wednesday at home of natural causes.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose Mary Orlando Gillette. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, she also attended Keystone College.

In spite of life's many challenges, Marianne remained a kind and loving person. She cared deeply for her great-nieces and nephew, Genevieve, Norah, Patrick and Anna. Our family will cherish the time we spent with her this past Christmas.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers and social workers.

Surviving are brother, Jerry Gillette and wife, Cathy, Archbald; sister, Jackie Damski and husband, Frank, Factoryville; uncle, Dr. Dominick Famularo and wife, Marguerite, Carbondale; nieces and nephews, Jerry Gillette and wife, Rachel; Dr. Jeffrey Gillette and wife, Cadee; nephew and godson, Jayme Gillette and wife, Abbey; Tommy O'Malley and wife, Casey; Dr. Marissa McHugh and husband, Ciarin; and nephew and godson, Patrick Joyce and wife, Erin; and numerous extended family.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lizabeth Joyce.

Funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020
