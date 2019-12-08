|
Marianne McDonnell Colarossi, 64, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Thursday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Blakely. She was the wife of the late Michael P. Colarossi.
Born May 23, 1955, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jeanne McCormick McDonnell.
Marianne was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and took psychology courses at Lackawanna Junior College, Scranton. She was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish, Scranton, and was very proud of her Irish heritage.
She was an avid reader, great prankster, and loved cats and lilacs. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family.
She is survived by four children, Shane Purdy and wife, Karen, of Dunmore; Sara Weiss and husband, Jason, of Scranton; Kaitlin Reckless and husband, Jonathan, of Dunmore; and Rory Colarossi of Scranton; nine grandchildren, Aireyal, Shane Jr., Noelle, Abygail, Kaylon, Kalena, Jackson, Isabella and arriving in January, baby Colin; two sisters, Judith and Kathleen; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. A luncheon will follow at 3 p.m. at Jack's Burger Bar, 233 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019