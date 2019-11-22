|
|
Marie A. D'Amico of Blakely passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening surrounded by her family at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born Oct. 13, 1949, daughter of the late Marcus and Anna D'Amico, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a parishioner at St. Ann's Basilica. Marie was employed at Haddon Craftsmen for more than 25 years and, prior to her retirement, was a dietary aide at Mid Valley Hospital. Our Marie was treasured by her entire family. She was an extremely loving sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to so many, and will be terribly missed. Her joy and constant companion, Riley, will be lost without her.
"Whisper I love you to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message."
Surviving are two sisters, Carol Quinn and husband, Joseph, with whom she resided; and Beverly Flanagan and husband, Jack; brother, Robert D'Amico and wife, Debra; and nieces and nephews, Christine, Maureen, Matt, Katie, Maureen, Mark, Sarah, Kara, Ryan, Morgan, Carly, Tori, Jack and Brooke.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger CMC for their care, and compassion given to Marie and her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, starting at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in memory of Marie D'Amico.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019