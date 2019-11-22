Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie D'Amico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. D'Amico


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. D'Amico Obituary
Marie A. D'Amico of Blakely passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening surrounded by her family at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born Oct. 13, 1949, daughter of the late Marcus and Anna D'Amico, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a parishioner at St. Ann's Basilica. Marie was employed at Haddon Craftsmen for more than 25 years and, prior to her retirement, was a dietary aide at Mid Valley Hospital. Our Marie was treasured by her entire family. She was an extremely loving sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to so many, and will be terribly missed. Her joy and constant companion, Riley, will be lost without her.

"Whisper I love you to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message."

Surviving are two sisters, Carol Quinn and husband, Joseph, with whom she resided; and Beverly Flanagan and husband, Jack; brother, Robert D'Amico and wife, Debra; and nieces and nephews, Christine, Maureen, Matt, Katie, Maureen, Mark, Sarah, Kara, Ryan, Morgan, Carly, Tori, Jack and Brooke.

The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger CMC for their care, and compassion given to Marie and her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, starting at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in memory of Marie D'Amico.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -