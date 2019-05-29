Marie Agostinelli Medico, 90, of Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at Holy Family Residence in Scranton. She was the widow of both Robert J. Agostinelli and Michael Medico.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Leonard and Santa Menichiello Santarsiero, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Before retirement, she worked alongside her sister at International Correspondence Schools in Dunmore. Marie was a strong supporter of Scranton Preparatory School and especially its Parent's Club. She will be remembered as a devout Catholic, attending Mass daily and steadfast in her faith. Marie enjoyed supporting her two beloved sports teams, the New York Yankees and Penn State football, right up until the end.



Her family would like to thank the staff and the Little Sisters of the Poor at Holy Family Residence for the care and compassion shown to Marie during her residence with them.



Surviving are a son, Dr. Joseph Agostinelli, Col., USAF (retired) and his wife, Mary, Niceville, Florida; a grandson, Dr. Philip Robert Agostinelli and his wife, Johna, and was looking forward to her future grandson, Winter Springs, Fla.; her beloved sister, Pauline Santarsiero, who she resided with at Holy Family Residence; two nieces, Sandy Strazzeri and her husband, Louis, and their children; and Ann Marie Murazzi and her husband, Nino, and their children; and two nephews, William Cianfichi and his wife, Mary; and Robert Cianfichi.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Santarsiero.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. Burial will take place in the Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday 10 a.m. until the time of Mass in the Maloney Lounge at Holy Family Residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton 18509.



Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary