Marie B. Mohila, 69, of Dickson City, passed away peacefully with her husband and her daughter at her side on Friday, April 17, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, following an illness. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Mohila. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14.
Born in Scranton on March 17, 1951, Marie was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Scranton. After staying at home to raise her daughter, she was employed at Specialty Records/WEA Manufacturing/Cinram, Olyphant, where she was executive assistant to the president for 13 years. She was then privileged to be the executive assistant to the founding dean and president at The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC), Scranton, from its inception in 2007 until her retirement in 2011.
Over the years, she served on several committees within the community at Serving Seniors Inc., Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Scranton Race for the Cure, serving as awards chair; Voluntary Action Center, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, St. Joseph's Center Auxiliary and Allied Services Auxiliary. She served on the board of directors at Family Services of Lackawanna County, Scranton Counseling Center and the . She was a graduate of Leadership Lackawanna at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City, and was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
Marie had a zest for life and was creative in so many ways. She enjoyed knitting, jewelry making and decorating inside her house and outside in her gardens, just to name a few. After her retirement from TCMC, Marie became an accomplished oil painting artist. She loved taking oil painting classes at the Dunmore Senior Center and Abington Senior Center, where she made many new friends and she joined a group of plein air painters. Her oil paintings won numerous awards and "best in show" ribbons in local fairs and she sold many prints of her paintings at various art shows. She was proudest and most honored to be Artist-in-Residence at the Hartwell House Inn in Ogunquit, Maine, in September 2019.
Marie was a very loving and giving person. Her mantra in life was "Giving is Living." She spent her life always giving, whether it was her time or donations to many nonprofit organizations. She was most proud of all of her efforts at TCMC. Even after her retirement, she continued to donate one of her oil paintings each year to the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (formerly TCMC) Gala auction.
She was so blessed to be married to her husband, John. He was her rock and her strength through all her medical challenges and would do anything for her. They loved to travel and collect treasures from the various beaches they visited, including sea glass, heart rocks and sea shells.
She is also survived by her proudest accomplishment in life, her daughter, Carrie Ann Mohila, M.D., Ph.D., of Houston, Texas. Marie loved her many shopping and traveling adventures with her daughter, especially their sea glass excursion in Puerto Rico and their trips to Cancun, Hollywood and Whistler Mountain, British Columbia.
She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Joan Yusinski, and brother-in-law, David, of Scranton; nephews, David Yusinski and fiancée, Mary Ondrako of Clarks Summit, and Michael Yusinski and wife, Melissa, of Clarks Summit.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Savage, in 2006. Marie's primary goal in life was to be half the woman her mom was. Like her mother, Marie touched the hearts of so many people. Through her devotion to her family, her love for her friends, and her positive outlook on life, Marie certainly accomplished her goal. Together as angels in heaven, Marie and her mother are guiding and watching over their family and friends.
Marie's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Drs. Ariane Conaboy, Kishori Veerabhadrappa and Meghan Haggerty, as well as the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service for her family was held by Monsignor Patrick Pratico with interment at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton. A memorial Mass in celebration of Marie's life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020