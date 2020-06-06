|
Mrs. Marie C. Kapp, 80, of Ransom, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Born in Ransom, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Phillips Macheska and was a graduate of Newton Ransom High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former O-Z Gedney, Pittston Twp.
Marie was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit. Marie enjoyed planting her flower and vegetable gardens, traveling and making crafts for the Abington Community Library for their fundraising events. Marie loved celebrating the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.
Marie and her husband, Carlyle, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
After the death of her son, Frank Henry, who passed away on March 22, 1994, she helped her husband raise two of his children, Michele and Frank, just like they were their own.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter and John (Donnie); and infant sister, Anna Stacia.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughter, Dorothy Teel and her husband, Todd, of Falls; sons, John Henry Sr. and his wife, Alice, of Ransom; and Carl Kapp of Scranton; granddaughters, Michele Getz and her husband, Bobby; Stephanie Teel and Cassidy Henry; grandsons, Frank Henry, John (Buddy) Henry Jr. and Wyatt James Henry; great granddaughters, Tabitha Getz, Sophia Pennison and Abrey Pennison; great-grandson, Frankie Henry; brother, Thomas Macheska of Ransom; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Marie's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020