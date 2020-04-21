|
Marie D. Barrett, 94, of Olyphant, and a recent resident of Abington Manor, died Saturday morning. She was the wife of Edward J. Barrett Jr., who died in 1998.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of late Flavio and Susan Squirlock Cacciamani. Marie was a graduate of Olyphant High School and then during World War II she worked in the Philadelphia Navy yard before returning to Olyphant after the war and worked as a payroll clerk for numerous companies.
She started the Canasta Club (which, funny enough, played Pinocle) that lasted for 50 years, was an officer in the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Association, a member of the Christian Mother's Club, made thousands of pierogi for the church and was an excellent cook and baker, and her recipes are still in high demand by family and friends.
Surviving are sons, Edward J. Barrett and his wife, Maria, South Abington Twp.; Anthony Barrett and his wife, Kathie, Scott Twp.; and James Barrett and his wife, Sharon, Newton, Mass.; a daughter, Susan Laughead and her husband, Scott, Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Michael Barrett and his wife, Megan, Clarks Summit, and their children, Liam, Henry and Ethan; Matthew Barrett and his wife, Virginia Barrett, Scott Twp., and their children, Anna, Kathryn and Rose; Daniel Barrett and his wife, Maura, Audubon, Pa., and their children, Norah and Elloiuse; Anthony Barrett and his wife, Nicole, Dickson City, and their children, Natalie and Alex; Melissa Frein and husband, Michael, and their children, Addison and Timothy; Greg Barrett and his wife, Hannah, Atlanta, Ga.; Ellen Barrett, New York City; Aaron Laughead, Columbia, S.C.; and Eric Laughead, Columbia S.C.; a brother, Leonard Cacciamani and his wife, Edith, Dunmore; and a sister-in-law, Lois McHale, Clarks Summit; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Hess McHale; and Dr. Jack Barrett and his wife, Marilyn; sisters-in-law, Clare Scanlon and her husband, Jack; and Marilou McDonald and her husband, Tom.
Marie's family wishes to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Willowbrook and Abington Manor for the excellent care provided to her during her stay with them.
A private graveside service and burial will be held in the Holy Ghost Cemetery in Blakely with a memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church in Olyphant.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To send the family an online condolence and to view her tribute video, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020