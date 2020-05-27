|
|
Marie Derkasch, 93, formerly of Stroudsburg, died Sunday at Oakwood Terrace Nursing Center, Moosic. Her husband, William Derkasch, died in 1994.
Born on March 29, 1927, in Simpson, daughter of the late Wasil and Anna Potts Glushko, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Marie married the love of her life, William, on May 23, 1953. They lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., and were members of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. Upon the passing of her husband, Marie gradually made her way back to her roots in Pennsylvania.
Marie loved to read, travel and share family history. She enjoyed spending time with her dear friends (and there were many), family and corresponding by handwritten notes.
Marie had been a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Jermyn, where she looked forward to attending services and special events.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children. Marie is survived by a son, William Derkasch and daughter-in-law, Roseann, Basking Ridge, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Christine Feehan, Quakertown; three grandchildren, Courtney Matatia and husband, Marc; Alexa Derkasch and Liam Derkasch; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rose Matatia.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Derkasch; four brothers, Joseph, John, Stephen and Wasil Glushko; and a sister, Ann Butler.
The funeral will be private with interment in St. Tikhon's Monastery Cemetery, South Canaan.
Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020