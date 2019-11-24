Home

Marie DiBiasi Loftus

Marie DiBiasi Loftus Obituary
Marie (DiBiasi) Loftus, 76, died Sept. 3 at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas.

Marie was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Scranton to Eileen (Semenza) and Alfred DiBiasi. She was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Marie was an employee of Clinical Laboratories in Scranton for many years before relocating to Las Vegas, where she worked at Quest Diagnostics until her 2014 retirement.

Marie was kind-hearted and generous. She loved to cook and bake and felt great joy in sharing meals and desserts with co-workers, friends and family. Flowers were her passion and she made a point of always having fresh-cut floral bouquets throughout the house. She was also an avid reader and music lover.

Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen; and her father, Al. She leaves behind her daughters, Tracey (Nabil) Khalife, Clarks Summit; Erin (Robert) Sanchez, Los Angeles; and Allison, Las Vegas, with whom she resided; her five grandchildren, Basel (Amanda) Khalife, Tunkhannock; Alexandra (Jeff) Sands, Washington, D.C.; Natalie Khalife, Clarks Summit; Austin and Sierra Sanchez, Los Angeles; one great-granddaughter, Harlow Sands, Washington, D.C.; her sister, Jean (Jim) Spangler, Clarks Summit; several aunts, a nephew, a niece, several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private celebration of her life will take place in December. In her memory, donations may be sent to two of her favorite charities: HELP of Southern Nevada 1640 East Flamingo #100, Las Vegas, NV 89119; and the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Please indicate Marie Loftus on the memo line.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
