Marie E. Margotta, 88, of Robbinsville, N.J., and formerly of Dunmore, entered eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Rose Hill Assisted Living in Robbinsville. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Margotta; and her sister, Janet Vellela.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Irene Pane Vellela, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. Marie lived in Dunmore for most of her life. She was known by all as a great entertainer, and would cater family dinners and large celebrations with great ease. She was even able to make the usual football tailgate seem gourmet.
Marie was an active woman, lover of animals and loved a good martini. She also loved to take walks, read, and catch a late night mystery show on TV. Marie's favorite times were surrounded by family. She enjoyed watching her son play on the football field early in her life and enjoyed watching her grandsons in all their activities and celebrations.
She is survived by her son, Thomas J. (Tim) Margotta and wife, Susan, of Robbinsville, N.J.; grandsons, Matthew and wife, Allison; and Tyler Margotta; great-granddaughter, Izabella Margotta; sister, Dolores "Dolie" Davis and husband, Earl, of Dunmore; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 and again Wednesday morning from 9:45 to 10:45 at Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019