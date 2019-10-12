Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Marie E. Winski


1967 - 2019
Marie E. Winski Obituary
Marie E. Winski, 52, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Oct. 10 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born in Dover, Del., on Feb. 17, 1967, she was the daughter of David Winski and was preceded in death by her mother, Marion McLaine Winski, in October 2011.

Marie was a graduate of Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown, Del. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews who truly spoiled her. She was a gentle and loving person who would always be seen with her father, especially every Thursday when she would get her hair done at Hair Flair. Marie enjoyed spending time with her father at all the Triton Hose Company events.

In addition to her father, Marie is survived by her brother, Joseph Winski and wife, Kym, of Grand Island, N.Y.; sister, Donna Winski and significant other, Glenn Stilson, of Wysox; aunt, Elizabeth Winski, of Tunkhannock; nephews, David Boardman, Samuel Winski and Michael Winski; and nieces, Marabeth Boardman and Rachel Winski.

Family and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service, which will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019
