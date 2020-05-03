|
|
Marie Elizabeth (DePumpo) Viselli, 91, South Abington Twp., passed away Sunday, April 26, at home.
Marie was born in S. Waverly, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Mitchell) DePumpo. She was a graduate of Sayre High School, Sayre Pa. She had been an office manager for Tioga General Hospital, Waverly, N.Y.
In July 1956, Marie married Albert E. Viselli and moved to Scranton. A year later, they moved to South Abington Twp., where she put her impeccable bookkeeping skills back to work becoming house manager and bookkeeper for her husband's business.
A loving wife and devoted mother, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Once you had Marie's homemade manicotti you could never eat store-bought shells again. She was also known for her delicious panettone and biscotti. She was an amazing woman with so much stamina, for a woman her age, you would think she was going to live to be 100. Marie was very spiritual and that was inspirational. She was a beloved neighbor and well liked throughout the entire neighborhood.
Her husband, Albert, preceded her in death on April 7, 2012.
Surviving are a son, Albert Viselli (Kathy Carr), Clarks Summit; a grandson, Albert E. Viselli (Julianne Biddle), Bellefonte; a great-granddaughter, Emilia Viselli; a brother, Joseph DePumpo, Waverly, N.Y.; a sister, Jeanne Deubler, and a sister-in-law, Francis DePumpo, both of S. Waverly, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Emil Viselli; a brother, Michael DePumpo; a sister-in-law, Judy DePumpo; and a brother-in-law, Donald Duebler.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
The family of Marie would like to give their sincere gratitude to Allied Hospice for all their help and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website
Marie's care has been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020