Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel
1605 Oram St.
Scranton, PA
1933 - 2019
Marie Jones Obituary
Marie Jones of West Scranton died late Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. She was the widow of Robert J. Jones Sr., who died in 2011.

Born June 15, 1933, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Angelina Fricchione Casarella. She was a 1951 graduate of West Scranton High School and was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church and now a member of the St. Patrick's Parish Community. She was very active being on the planning committee for her class reunions, the PTA 32 and the West Scranton High School S.O.S. Club from its inception in 1951.

Marie loved being with her children, grandchildren and family. She enjoyed going on trips to the casino and especially loved going to lunch with the S.O.S. Club girls. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are a son, Robert J. Jones Jr. and wife, Barbara; a daughter, Judy Bailey and husband, Wade; grandchildren, Nicole Przywara and husband, Tom; Robert "Mike" Jones and fiancée, Courtney Burke; Bobbi Lynn Bailey; a sister, Anne Ferguson; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Ferguson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox.

All attending are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019
