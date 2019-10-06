Home

Dr. Marie K. Loftus Obituary
Dr. Marie K. Loftus, 79, of Scranton, a lifelong professor at Marywood University in Scranton, died Wednesday at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook. She was the beloved daughter of Martin J. Loftus Jr., principal of Jessup High School and superintendent of schools in Jessup, and Doris McLearn Loftus, of Olyphant. She graduated from Jessup High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Marywood College in 1960, where she joined the faculty in 1962. Marie earned a Master of Arts in education from Marywood in 1963 and a Master of Arts in mathematics from Villanova in 1969. She did graduate studies at Tulane and, in 1975, earned a Doctor of Education in mathematics education from the Pennsylvania State University.

Marie served on the Marywood faculty for 45 years and was inducted into the Order Cor Mariae Pro Fide et Cultura. She was the chairwoman of the Mathematics Department and the director of Marywood's doctoral program in Human Development.

Marie was the beloved sister of the late Pat Loftus O'Riordan (the late John F. O'Riordan), of Philadelphia, the dear cousin of the late Mary Lynn (Lawler) Loftus, of Tunkhannock, and the late Joe Weir (Sue), of Harrisburg. She was the cherished aunt of John F. O'Riordan, Esq. (Kejda Baxhaku); Maureen O'Riordan; Dr. Martin J. O'Riordan (Marie); Elizabeth O'Riordan (Jeff Padawer); Clare Daniels (Dr. Robert B. Daniels Jr.); Trish O'Riordan (Dennis O'Brien); and Daniel O'Riordan, Esq. (Sheri), all of the greater Philadelphia area. Marie was the dear cousin of Claire Williams (Donald Whalen), of Waverly, and Mauri Lawler (Christine Tierney), of Jamison.

Family and friends are invited to Marie's Mass of Christian Burial on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions in Marie's memory may be made to United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements by the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Online condolences at www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019
