Marie M. Walsh, 93, Jermyn, died Friday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Scranton. She was the widow of Thomas M. Walsh, her husband of 58 years, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Marie McGill Temprine. She was employed as an upholsterer for Miller Casket, where she also served as a union steward before retirement. She was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish and the Women's Guild. She loved gardening.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by a son, Thomas and wife, Amy, Randolph, N.J.; a daughter, Maureen Walsh, Jermyn; grandchildren, Sean Walsh and wife, Lauren, Morristown, N.J.; Ryan Berse and wife, Lucie, Scotch Plains, N.J.; David Berse and wife, Allison, New York; a brother, Luke and wife, Eileen, Florida; sisters, Helen Temprine, Larksville, and Anne Yencha and husband, Richard, Shavertown; seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin; sisters, Agnes and Theresa; and brothers, George and John.
The family would like to thank the Allied Skilled Nursing 4th Floor Staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, celebrated by the Rev. John C. Ruth, pastor. Friends and family may visit at the church from 10 until Mass. Entombment, Mother of Sorrows, Greenfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary.
Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019