Marie Merli, 89, of Old Forge, died Saturday morning in Allied Services Hospice. She was the widow of Amadeo "Joseph" Merli, who preceded her in death in 1996.
Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Gabello Perry, she was a 1947 graduate of Old Forge High School. She also graduated from the Lackawanna Business School. Marie was an accomplished chef, having cooked at Brutico's Restaurant, Old Forge, for more than a 40-year period. Her passion was simple … to lovingly cook for her family whenever possible.
Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a lifelong parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Marie's family wishes to kindly express their gratitude to the physicians and staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center and Allied Services Hospice for their wonderful and focused care shown to her.
Surviving are her sons, Joseph Merli, of Old Forge, and James Merli, and wife, Maryanne, of Moosic; two grandchildren, Joseph and Stephanie Merli; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brothers, Carmen, Amelio and Vincent Perry; and sisters, Rose Grazious, Frances Greenlee, Violet Rosati and Kathryn Ceccacci preceded her in death.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in Old Forge Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to Marie's viewing, which will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019