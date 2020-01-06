|
Marie O. Carpenter, 95, of Dickson City, passed away Saturday, surrounded by her family, at Green Ridge Care Center. She was the widow of George Carpenter, who died in 1993. The couple was married for 49 years at the time of his death.
Born in Glade Springs, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Blanche Bishop Overbay. She was a graduate of Radford University, where she had a triple major and she also received a master's degree from the University of Scranton. Before retirement, she was a high school biology teacher at West Scranton High School. She resided in Scranton for most of her life and the last 10 years in Dickson City with her son and daughter-in-law, who were her primary caregivers. A woman of great faith, she was a member of Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup and had a great devotion to reading the Bible and praying the rosary. Marie was an excellent seamstress, crocheter and quilter. Granny Marie proudly carried on a family tradition of presenting handmade quilts to each of her grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Green Ridge Care Center for their wonderful care of Granny Marie.
Marie is survived by four sons, Joseph and wife, Sharon, Carlisle; Michael and wife, Mame, Hudson, Mass.; Deacon Gerard and wife, Mary Kay, Dickson City, with whom she resided; and David and wife, Sherry, Centerville, Ohio; sisters-in-law, June, Shirley and Catherine Overbay, all of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Keith Carpenter, Brenda and Adam Brooks, Sherri and Matthew Smith, Michael Jr. and Lays Carpenter, Jamie and Leigh Carpenter, Jennifer Carpenter, Heather Carpenter, Ann Carpenter, Rich Carpenter, Scott and Coreen Carpenter, Matthew and Heather Carpenter; and 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard; a daughter, Alice; a daughter-in-law, Judy Carpenter; and brothers, David, Warren and Jesse Overbay.
The funeral will be held Wednesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, St. Michael's Church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434. For online condolences, visit funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020