Marie P. Lalli, Dunmore, died Saturday at the Allied Services Hospice Center.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Leonard and Carmella D'Andrea Lalli, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Samuel Cali Insurance Agency and had previously worked at Prudential Insurance Co.



She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, and its Altar and Rosary Society. Marie was an active member of Scranton UNICO, Keystone UNICO, WTS Club, MAC Club of Dunmore, St. Joseph's Auxiliary, and a volunteer at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen and the Blind Association.



Marie was a proud lifelong Dunmore resident and especially proud of her Italian heritage. She enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and other Italian specialties. Marie loved spending holidays and special occasions with her family and friends.



The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Batzel and staff at Geisinger Wound Care Center, the Mountain View Care Center nurses and aides, Allied Hospice Unit for their compassion and excellent care and support during her stay with them.



Surviving are several cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Concetta Lalli.



The funeral will be Friday from the Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave. Scranton, PA 18503.

1101 Prospect Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

