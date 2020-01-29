|
Marie Perri Sinkevich of Carbondale died Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was the widow of the late Edward B. Sinkevich.
Born on the West Side of Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Carmino and Margaret "Maggy" Molinaro Perri. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, both of Carbondale. After graduation, she went to work at the Weisberg Dress Factory, later known as BCJ, Carbondale. She met her husband, Ed, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast. After she and Ed got married and had a son, Edward A. Sinkevich, the family moved to Elizabeth, N.J., to be closer to Wayne Sinkevich, Ed's son from a previous marriage. After her husband passed away, Marie and her son Ed returned to Carbondale, and Marie worked in housekeeping at the Carbondale Nursing Home, from 1976 until retiring in 1984. Marie had a fulfilling life, with many friends, a husband she adored, and a son born on Mother's Day that she considered to be the best gift a mother could ever have; he was always there when she needed him.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Carbondale Nursing Center and the Traditional Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marie.
Surviving are her son: Edward A. Sinkevich, Carbondale; a stepson, Wayne Sinkevich, California; a brother, Michael Perri, Florida; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Perri, Anna Perri and Cecilia Rangel; numerous nieces and nephews; and three longtime friends: Rose Geremia, Fran Meholic and Lucille Hacken.
She was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Joanne; three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Carmine; and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Perri.
As per her request, private funeral services were held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020