Marie Perry Kanuik, 88, of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. She was the widow of Walter Kanuik, who died in 1982.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Alma Cianflone Perry. She was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was employed in the local garment industry and sales at Jewelcor.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Ann Dottle and Mary Louise Cure, Carbondale; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Susi and Jane Neary; a brother-in-law, Michael Susi; and a nephew, Anthony Susi.
A blessing service and interment will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Margotta Funeral Homes. For an online condolence, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020