Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kanuik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Perry Kanuik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Perry Kanuik Obituary
Marie Perry Kanuik, 88, of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. She was the widow of Walter Kanuik, who died in 1982.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Alma Cianflone Perry. She was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was employed in the local garment industry and sales at Jewelcor.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Ann Dottle and Mary Louise Cure, Carbondale; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Susi and Jane Neary; a brother-in-law, Michael Susi; and a nephew, Anthony Susi.

A blessing service and interment will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Margotta Funeral Homes. For an online condolence, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -