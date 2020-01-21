|
Marie Regina Burrell Roberts, 97, of Carbondale, died Saturday, surrounded by family at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. Her beloved husband of 71½ years, Francis Leonard Roberts Sr., preceded her in death on June 23, 2015.
Marie was the only daughter of the late William and Clotilda Smith Burrell. She was a graduate of St. Rose High School (1940) and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Carbondale (1943), where she received her degree as a registered nurse. On Jan. 15, 1944, she joined the United States Army Nurse Corps at Fort Meade, Md., as a lieutenant.
Two days later, her fiancé, Francis Leonard Roberts Sr. - who was also enlisted in the Army - traveled by train to marry Marie in a private ceremony at a chapel on the Army base. The following day Francis returned to Wisconsin, where he was stationed; the new bride remained at Fort Meade Army Camp. A portrait of the times: A husband and wife readying for war.
Three months after their quiet wedding, Marie was deployed to Europe. Francis was sent shortly after.
Marie was an original member of the 99th General Hospital unit, one of the first hospital units to arrive in France after American forces entered WWII.
It would be more than a year, in the spring of 1945, before Marie and Francis would see each other again - this time while on military leave in Paris. Marie recalled of the reunion, "I was too happy to cry."
After discharge from the Army, Marie and Francis became the parents of seven children. For 22 years Marie worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Carbondale. She retired in 1984 but continued to care for her many grandchildren for decades. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
Marie and Francis lived every moment of their nearly 72 years of marriage in their own home. They loved to travel and visited Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and all the places their children and grandchildren lived. Marie continued to live independently until her very recent health issues.
Marie lived a life of kindness, devotion and unconditional love. She said yes to every opportunity. She was fearless, funny and unlike anyone else. Both Marie and Francis loved unconditionally and without judgment - their example will continue to inspire and nourish their family for generations.
Her family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for providing excellent care.
Marie is survived by seven children and their spouses, James and Mary Ann Roberts, of Carbondale; Karen and Vince Marino, of Leesburg, Va.; Thomas and Sally Roberts, of Clifford; Gerald and Jodie Roberts, of Arcadia, Fla.; Francis Jr. and Bonnie Roberts, of Carbondale; Paul and Chrissy Roberts, of Archbald; and Marie and Joe Bishop, of Waymart; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Ronald Burrell, of Manassas, Va.; her sisters-in-law, Marge Burrell, Gloria Burrell, Ann Burrell and Mary Lou McPhail; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to Francis, she was preceded in death by brothers, William, Vincent, Gerald, Adelbert, Bernard, Frederick, George and Terrence Burrell.
The funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 23, from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Entombment with military honors will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. Friends may call Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The family kindly requests no flower arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Hill Therapeutic Riding Center, 1046 Cochecton Turnpike, Tyler Hill, PA 18469; or St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
