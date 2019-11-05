|
Marie Rose Mlinar, 85, formerly of Forest City, died Friday, Nov. 1, in Hamilton, N.J.
Born June 20, 1934, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Mary Mlinar. Meme, as she was known by her family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Forest City until she moved five years ago to be closer to her son, Francis, in New Jersey. She was a resident of Hamilton Continuing Care Center, Hamilton, where she was known and loved by all. Known for her smile, her hugs and her "pats" on the butt, Meme knew all the residents and their visitors, and many times greeted them at the door as they came to visit. She was a regular in the activities room; she loved to play volleyball and bingo, and attended Mass services.
Marie is survived by her son, Francis and his wife, Madelyn, Lawrenceville, N.J.; two grandsons, Jacob and his wife, Annemarie, Bordentown, N.J.; and Austin, Lawrenceville. She had the opportunity to meet her great-granddaughter, Eleanor Francis, before she passed. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Curtis and her husband, Butch; and her brother Robert Mlinar and his wife, Lois; and many nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Viewing will be at the church from 9:30 until Mass time. Funeral services are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hamilton Continuing Care Center, 1059 Edinburg Road, Hamilton, NJ, 08690; Attention: in honor of Meme.
Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 5, 2019