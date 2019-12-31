|
|
Marie S. Latzanich, 78, of Mount Pocono, died Sunday at Grace Park in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of Paul Latzanich, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Jackson Heights, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George and Irene (McGrath) Siegel.
She worked at the International Salt Co. before co-owning the Quik Shop in Mount Pocono. Marie and her husband spent their winters in Lauderdale by the Sea in Florida. She loved her yard, spending time in her garden, river boat cruises and international traveling. In her spare time, Marie found relaxation in painting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dr. Carol Latzanich-Kissell and her husband, Dr. Scott Kissell, of Cresco; and Donna Stone and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Stone, of Villanova; sisters, Louise Ligi and her husband, Joseph, of Scranton; Ellen Ames and her husband, Chuck Burrus, of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Audrey Latzanich, of Venice, Fla.; and Fran Siegel, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Krista and Colin Kissell and Ava and Sean Stone; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Anne P. Kundla and her husband, Eugene; and a brother, Paul T. Siegel.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. The Rev. Father Robert Lozinski will celebrate a Divine Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Byzantine Church, 511 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, or the American Diabetes Association by visiting diabetes.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019