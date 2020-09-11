Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Marie Peers
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Marie Tomey Peers Obituary

Marie Tomey Peers, South Abington Twp., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, Sept. 10, at her home. She was the widow of the Rev. Charles R. Peers, who died in July 2010.

Born in Export, Pa., she was a 1948 graduate of Nyack College. She taught public school, worked as a librarian, was a church secretary, and her last job was as a bookkeeper for Miller Electric in Scranton, Pa.

Prior to retirement, she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved singing and loved the children she taught in Sunday School.

Surviving are a daughter, Pam Peers, with whom she resided and who she loved with all her heart; two sisters, Veronica Bullock and Elaine Pratt; and one brother, Charles Tomey.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Pam would like to thank the many caregivers Mom had over the years who cared for her and created many happy memories. She would especially like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. William Carter. Interment will be held at Clarks Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or Youth For Christ.


