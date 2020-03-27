|
Marie Utter, 93, formerly of Mayfield, died Wednesday at Forest City Nursing Home.
Marie was born in Mayfield on March 13, 1927, daughter of the late James and Florence Utter. She was a graduate of Mayfield High School, a seamstress at several local dress factories and a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield.
The family would like to thank the staff at Forest City Nursing Home for the many years of loving and compassionate care.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Barbara Utter, Mayfield; two nephews, David Utter and his wife, Christine; and Douglas Utter and his wife, Allison; four great-nieces and a great-nephew.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Utter; a sister, Irene Rogowski; and a nephew, James Alan Utter.
Due to the current situation, the funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020