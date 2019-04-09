Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Wallis Fahrenholz. View Sign

Marie Wallis Fahrenholz, Honesdale, Pa., 93 years of age, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bethany Village, with daughter, Nancy, and special friends, Dianne Jenkins and Jennifer Hoff, providing comfort. We extend our special thank you to these friends as well as the Bethany staff and Sacred Heart Hospice staff who assisted in Marie's final weeks.



Marie was born in Philadelphia to the late George and Margaret Brinton. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by first husband, John Wallis; second husband, Arnold Fahrenholz; son, John Wallis; and five siblings, sisters, Margaret (Rafferty); and Louise (Drayton); brothers, George, Stewart and William.



When Marie was a young homemaker, she was always active in her children's activities, including PTA and Cub Scouting as a den mother. She thoroughly enjoyed attending horse shows over the years while Nancy was riding or judging. She often spoke of the trip to Ireland with Nancy as one of her favorite times. As a senior, Marie looked forward to opportunities to go golfing with friends and was active in Red Hats and went on many lunch trips with the group. She was a member of the Carbondale YMCA and enjoyed the exercise and PT classes she attended on a regular basis. Marie made many friends there, who always treated her as part of the family.



She is survived by a son, Robert and his wife, Julia, of Asheville, N.C.; a daughter, Nancy and her significant other, Paul Jewell, of Ewing, N.J.; stepchildren, David and Heidi Fahrenholz; grandchildren, Brian Wallis (Linda), of Wingate, N.C.; and Kristin Conover (Larry), of Long Valley, N.J.; granddaughters, Kyra and Katie Conover.



A memorial service will be planned at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Carbondale YMCA.

