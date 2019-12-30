|
Marie (Eskin) Wasylyniak, 89, Scranton, died Sunday in Mid-Valley Health Care Center, Peckville. She was the wife of the late Michael Wasylyniak Jr., who died March 21, 2014. The couple was married more than 63 years.
Born Sept. 8, 1930, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (Clipps) Eskin.
A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she had been a sewing machine operator for area sewing manufacturers. She later was a caregiver helping area families, which was natural for Marie. A devoted woman to her faith, Marie was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton, and regularly attended St. Ann's Novena. A member of the Scranton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, she truly enjoyed the times shared with her friends at club; eight members that would gather socially for more than 50 years, traveling, and sharing dinners and good times.
Marie was a special person to many. Devoted to her family, she was nonjudgmental and always shared her unconditional love. She was very generous and brought much happiness to others. She was grateful to her sister, Joan; niece, Robin; and nephew, Jeffrey, as they cared for her with meals and taking her to appointments for a two-year period. Marie's loving care for others is commendable.
Her faith never wavered after the loss of her two children and loving husband.
Surviving are a sister, Joan Sestack, Scranton; three grandsons, Michael Wasylyniak IV, Scranton; Gary Hughes, Clarks Summit; and Todd Hughes, Scranton; a granddaughter, Peggy Wasylyniak, Scranton; and nieces and nephews, including her niece and caregiver, Robin Hadley, Dunmore; and nephew, Jeffrey Sestack.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael A. Wasylyniak III; a daughter, Jayne Hughes; two brothers, Joseph Eskin and Sam Carra; and two sisters, Minie Carra Price and Ann Carra Yeager.
The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by Father Myron Yukm, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
