Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church
430 N. Seventh Ave.
Scranton, PA
Marie Wasylyniak Obituary
Services have been scheduled for Marie Wasylyniak, of Scranton, who died Sunday in Mid-Valley Health Care Center, Peckville.

The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, with Divine Liturgy to be celebrated by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Marie and her family.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
