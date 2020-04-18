|
|
Marie Williams, 92, of Scranton, passed away peacefully Thursday evening at Allied Hospice surrounded by her two daughters. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Sheppard Williams, who died in January 2020.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Antoinette and Samuel DeStefano, she was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton, and graduated in 1945 from West Scranton High School. She was employed for many years as a seamstress for Vermont Sportswear, Taylor, Pa.
Marie loved music and was a longtime member of the Wally Gordon Community Singers. She also loved to dance and enjoyed line dancing for many years with her friends. But her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters and grandson. She was a loving, caring and compassionate person who always had a kind word or a compliment for everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters, Nettie Lowe and husband, Ben, and Mary Ann Riccardella and husband, Donald, with whom she recently resided; grandson, Scot Florey; stepgrandsons, Ben Lowe III, and Christopher Lowe and wife, Katie; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Lowe.
She is also survived by one sister, Gloria Romiti and husband, George.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carmen DeStefano, John DeStefano and Andrew DeStefano; and sisters, Agnes DeStefano, Lucille Serio and Jean DiLeo.
The family would like to thank Marie's many caregivers through the years, Jessie, Ashley, Dawn, Beverly and Chelsea. She grew close to many of them and never passed up an opportunity to have a good conversation.
Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral prayer service will be held at Cathedral Cemetery with a memorial Mass to celebrate her life for family and friends at a later date once restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in honor of Marie's memory.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020