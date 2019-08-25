|
Marika Annia Smith of Dunmore passed into eternal life Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Aug. 21, 2019, she was the daughter of Andrew Wilson Smith and Marie Fabiola Smith of Dunmore.
Marika is survived by her two older siblings, Jonah and Seraphina Smith; her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Marika Smith; her maternal grandparents, Roland Rondeau and Yolette Eugene; and also many friends and family members.
The Smiths have found much solace in their Christian faith and in their community of friends and family.
A funeral Mass was held for Marika on Saturday in the chapel of Gregory the Great Academy. Father Eric Bergman of St. Thomas More Parish in Scranton offered the Mass. Marika was interred in a small private cemetery. Marie and Andrew felt blessed to be Marika's parents, even if only for a few hours.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019