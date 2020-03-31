|
|
Marilla Gibbons Caterino, 96, of West Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, March 28. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Michael J. Caterino, on July 28, 1999.
Born in Scranton, Marilla was the daughter of the late Michael and Bertha Bowden Gibbons. Following her graduation from Scranton Central High School, Marilla worked 17 years in the better handbags department of the Globe Store, followed by 30 years at Caterino and Sons Orthopedic Shoe Specialists before her retirement. She was an active member of the Sloan Seniors and a longtime member of St. Ann's Basilica.
Marilla was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Beautiful, energetic, affectionate and fiercely independent, she cherished her time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She spoiled family and friends with delicious Italian meals and wonderful baked goods. We will miss her great stories that always put smiles on our faces.
Surviving are two daughters, Addie Smith and husband, Tom, Scranton; and Patricia Zangardi, Dunmore; and son, Guy Caterino and wife, Joanne, Westerville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Sherri Jones and husband, Mike, Alexandria, Va.; Dr. Jeffrey Caterino and wife, Stephanie, Lewis Center, Ohio; A.J. Zangardi and wife, Stephanie, Jefferson Twp.; Scott Villani and wife, Corina, Shaker Heights, Ohio; and Gina Lewis and husband, attorney Robert, Lewis Center, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren, Colette Jones, Pia, Mira Belle and Pauly Zangardi, William, Nicholas and Corinne Caterino, Scotty, Veronica and Giada Villani, and Luca and Rocco Lewis; sister, Shirley Thomas, Lancaster; and brother-in-law, Sal Caterino and wife, Ruth, Scranton; and sister-in-law, Ruth Gibbons, Florida.
She was also preceded in death by grandson, Michael Zangardi; son-in-law, Armand Zangardi; sisters, Emily, Jean and Eileen; and brothers, Donald and Kenneth Gibbons.
Marilla was blessed with many dear friends, especially Alberta Pantle, Carl Cotterick, Carole Lameo and Joan Simpson, and her family would like to thank them for their long friendships and support.
Her family offers special thanks to Dr. Mark Lyons, Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and the nursing staff of 3 South at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab for the care and compassion provided to Marilla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Basilica or the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be private and a celebration of Marilla's life will be held at a date to be announced. Family and friends are invited to watch a live streaming of the private funeral on the funeral home's Facebook page Wednesday at noon.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020