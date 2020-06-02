|
|
Marilyn A. Cresswell, 81, of Dalton, died Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. Born in Scranton on Jan. 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Willard and Irene Jordan VanFleet. Her late husband was William "Bill" Cresswell, who died on Jan. 22, 2016.
A graduate of Abington Heights High School, Marilyn and Bill owned and operated Cresswell Drilling Co. in Dalton until their retirement in 1990. She enjoyed playing tennis at Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club, gardening and camping. She took great pride in the successes of her children and grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her three brothers, Dean, Dale and Dennis VanFleet.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cindi Steve and husband, Craig, of Dalton; Kelli Stoudnour and husband, Eric, of Hollidaysburg; a son, Scott and wife, Cady, of Dalton; 10 grandchildren, Eric and Alex Steve, Taylor and Hunter Stoudnour, Geoff, Brian and Kendall Cresswell, Lizzy, Cate and Maddie Huggler; a great-granddaughter, Finley Steve; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for the care and compassion they have provided to Marilyn.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may send an online condolence at www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020