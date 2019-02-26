Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn B. Baldinucci-Miller. View Sign

Marilyn B. Baldinucci-Miller, of Scranton, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, at her daughter's home.



Born in Blakely, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Mariotti Baldinucci. A graduate of Blakely High School and Lackawanna Junior College, before her brief retirement she was proudly employed by the city of Scranton's Police Department. Affectionately known as "Mum" by her entire family, Marilyn was a woman of strong faith with a beautiful soul, had a witty personality, and you could always find her with a smile. She lived for her family and was always proud of their accomplishments. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.



Generous to a fault, she cared about nothing but her family. Her grandchildren were the world to her, along with her faithful granddog, Mikey.



Surviving are daughters, Jennifer A. Miller, Scranton; and Mary Kay Noto and husband, Dr. Robert Noto, Dunmore; grandchildren, Zachary and Julia; stepchildren, James Miller Jr., Scranton; Marguerite Shevak, Florida; and Melissa Gryner, Florida; sister, Norma Elvidge; niece and goddaughter, Maria Fiedorczyk; nephew, Kevin Elvidge; cousins, Marie Ross and Bob Grandinetti; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to any animal .



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Marilyn B. Baldinucci-Miller, of Scranton, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, at her daughter's home.Born in Blakely, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Mariotti Baldinucci. A graduate of Blakely High School and Lackawanna Junior College, before her brief retirement she was proudly employed by the city of Scranton's Police Department. Affectionately known as "Mum" by her entire family, Marilyn was a woman of strong faith with a beautiful soul, had a witty personality, and you could always find her with a smile. She lived for her family and was always proud of their accomplishments. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.Generous to a fault, she cared about nothing but her family. Her grandchildren were the world to her, along with her faithful granddog, Mikey.Surviving are daughters, Jennifer A. Miller, Scranton; and Mary Kay Noto and husband, Dr. Robert Noto, Dunmore; grandchildren, Zachary and Julia; stepchildren, James Miller Jr., Scranton; Marguerite Shevak, Florida; and Melissa Gryner, Florida; sister, Norma Elvidge; niece and goddaughter, Maria Fiedorczyk; nephew, Kevin Elvidge; cousins, Marie Ross and Bob Grandinetti; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to any animal .Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Albini Funeral Home

1003 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

(570) 489-1152 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations