Funeral services have been scheduled for Marilyn B. Baldinucci-Miller, of Scranton, who passed away Friday, Feb. 22, at her daughter's home.
The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to any animal .
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019