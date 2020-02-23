|
Marilyn Beckish, 68, of Jefferson Twp., was an angel recalled to the Lord on the afternoon of Feb. 13 in her home after a lifelong battle with heart disease.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Tedesco; and survived by Sandra Kosakevitch and Judith Gillette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband of 47 years, Peter Beckish. She is also survived by numerous foster children whom she had fostered over the course of 36 years.
Marilyn was a 1969 graduate of Jessup High School and recently attended her 50th class reunion, where she was happy to reconnect with her classmates. Marilyn truly enjoyed changing the lives of many foster children for the better. She worked for Wiley House Foster Care, now KidsPeace Foster Care. In the 1980s, she advocated for Independent Living Programs to teach foster children to live independently. More recently, while in the hospital numerous children she cared for came to visit. Her favorite getaway was being by the ocean. She was an avid Bee Gees fan, known by all her foster children as "the Greatest Bee Gees Fan."
Marilyn's wish was for her skin and organs to be donated to continue changing lives for the better even in her death. Therefore, there will be no viewing.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and staff of Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, specifically, Dr. Janice Pieretti and her nursing staff, Judie, Joann and Eileen, for their commitment to extending her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020