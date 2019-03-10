Marilyn Cravath Seguin, 86, of North Scranton, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1996.
Born Aug. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ann Miller Cravath. She was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where she was a majorette and class secretary. She remained very active with her class reunion committee until her illness.
Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom and, after raising her children, was employed by NET Credit Union, for 20 years.
Our mom was the true matriarch of our family and the glue that held it together. She was our rock. Mom's door was always open, especially for family traditions and holidays. She loved summer vacations at the beach with her family. Marilyn was truly loved and will be missed by family and friends.
The world lost one great lady who will now be reunited with the husband she loved dearly, Bob.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the members of Asera Care Hospice, especially her nurse, Michael.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Debbie) Seguin; Lynn (Tony) Sico; Ann (John) Shaw; Susan (Chris) Sensi; Jeffrey (Gwen) Seguin; Janet Lynott; and Sharon Tuffy; grandchildren, Katie (John) Fox; Robby (Laura) Seguin; Jonathan and Christopher Fenton; Stephen Ruddy; Jeffrey Seguin; Michael and Macey Tuffy; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Alyvia Fox; a sister, Joan Fiore; and brother-in-law, James Seguin.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dzielak; brother, Walter Cravath; and baby sister, Helen.
The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
