Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Cravath Seguin. View Sign

Marilyn Cravath Seguin, 86, of North Scranton, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1996.



Born Aug. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ann Miller Cravath. She was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where she was a majorette and class secretary. She remained very active with her class reunion committee until her illness.



Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom and, after raising her children, was employed by NET Credit Union, for 20 years.



Our mom was the true matriarch of our family and the glue that held it together. She was our rock. Mom's door was always open, especially for family traditions and holidays. She loved summer vacations at the beach with her family. Marilyn was truly loved and will be missed by family and friends.



The world lost one great lady who will now be reunited with the husband she loved dearly, Bob.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the members of Asera Care Hospice, especially her nurse, Michael.



Surviving are her children, Robert (Debbie) Seguin; Lynn (Tony) Sico; Ann (John) Shaw; Susan (Chris) Sensi; Jeffrey (Gwen) Seguin; Janet Lynott; and Sharon Tuffy; grandchildren, Katie (John) Fox; Robby (Laura) Seguin; Jonathan and Christopher Fenton; Stephen Ruddy; Jeffrey Seguin; Michael and Macey Tuffy; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Alyvia Fox; a sister, Joan Fiore; and brother-in-law, James Seguin.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dzielak; brother, Walter Cravath; and baby sister, Helen.



The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Marilyn Cravath Seguin, 86, of North Scranton, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1996.Born Aug. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ann Miller Cravath. She was a 1950 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where she was a majorette and class secretary. She remained very active with her class reunion committee until her illness.Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom and, after raising her children, was employed by NET Credit Union, for 20 years.Our mom was the true matriarch of our family and the glue that held it together. She was our rock. Mom's door was always open, especially for family traditions and holidays. She loved summer vacations at the beach with her family. Marilyn was truly loved and will be missed by family and friends.The world lost one great lady who will now be reunited with the husband she loved dearly, Bob.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the members of Asera Care Hospice, especially her nurse, Michael.Surviving are her children, Robert (Debbie) Seguin; Lynn (Tony) Sico; Ann (John) Shaw; Susan (Chris) Sensi; Jeffrey (Gwen) Seguin; Janet Lynott; and Sharon Tuffy; grandchildren, Katie (John) Fox; Robby (Laura) Seguin; Jonathan and Christopher Fenton; Stephen Ruddy; Jeffrey Seguin; Michael and Macey Tuffy; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Alyvia Fox; a sister, Joan Fiore; and brother-in-law, James Seguin.She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dzielak; brother, Walter Cravath; and baby sister, Helen.The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close