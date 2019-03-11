Funeral services have been scheduled for Marilyn Cravath Seguin, 86, of North Scranton, who passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, surrounded by her entire family.
Calling hours were not listed in yesterday's paper and will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
