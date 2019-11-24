|
Marilyn Donahue Walsh, 76, of Scranton, passed peacefully into God's arms surrounded by her family on Nov. 23, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Andrew H. Walsh.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann Walsh Donahue. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, a graduate of South Catholic High School, and retired from the Scranton School District. She and her late husband were the owners of Walsh Pharmacy on North Main Avenue.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Collett and husband, Thomas, Gainesville, Fla.; Elizabeth M. Devine and husband, Sean Devine, M.D., Scranton; and Molly Sullivan and husband, Dennis, Scranton. She most enjoyed her role as grandmother to her eight grandchildren, William and Magen Collett, Gainesville, Fla.; Molly, Clare, and Grace Devine, Scranton; and Patrick, Shamus, and Liam Sullivan, Scranton.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, from the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Anyone attending is asked to proceed directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to STOP Children's Cancer, 2622 NW 43rd St., Suite B-3, Gainesville, FL 32606 or to the St. Patrick's Food Pantry.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019