James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Piasecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn F. Piasecki


1935 - 2020
Marilyn F. Piasecki Obituary

Marilyn F. Piesecki, Sterling, passed away Sunday at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Joseph "Donald" Piesecki, who died in 2015. The couple had been married 54 years.

Born in Sterling in 1935, she was the daughter of the late George and Rhea Stevens Skelton and was a graduate of the Greene Dreher Sterling School. She was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church. Marilyn had been a seamstress at the Katz Manufacturing Company in Honesdale.

A wonderful baker, Marilyn won numerous awards at the GDS Fair for her baked goods. She was a wonderful, wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her children, Ross Bader, of Rosemont, Minnesota; Tonee Paulosky, of Blakeslee, Pa.; Robin Secara, of Elmhurst; Tracee Doroshow, of Newtown, Pa.; and Jodie Piesecki, of Honesdale; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Leah Brown, Jean Patterson and Betty Lou Geiges; an infant brother, Lee Skelton; and a son-in-law, Robert Secara.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Friends may call Thursday from noon until time of service. Interment, private in Sterling Cemetery.

All CDC guidelines including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home. Please be prepared to pay your respects in a timely manner while refraining from physical contact.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


