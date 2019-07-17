Marilyn G. Florey, Scranton, passed away Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of Gordon S. Florey, who passed away in 2014. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Leona Eggert Gordon and was the salutatorian of the 1950 graduate of Scranton Central High. She had been a member of the Simpson West Park United Methodist Church in West Scranton and upon its closing became a member of the Elm Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Century Club of Scranton and was a past president of the Junior Century Club.



Surviving are sons, Gordon Scot Florey and husband, Dwayne Holloway, of Scranton; Kirk Florey and wife, Colleen, of Wilmington, Del.; and Mark Florey and fiancée, Mae Dorris, of Taylor; a sister, Marjorie Wilmarth and her husband, Charles, of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Gordon Scot Florey Jr., Jacob, Stephen and Carrie Florey; several nieces and nephews.



Marilyn was active in church activities at Simpson Church and charitable programs at the Century Club of Scranton. She and Gordon enjoyed golfing including numerous trips to the Bahamas, traveling and spending their summers at their cottage at Lake Ariel.



Funeral services will be held Friday at noon in the Elm Park United Methodist Church. 712 Linden St., Scranton, with senior pastor, the Rev. Mike Bealla, officiating.



Friends may call Friday from 11 until time of service at the church. Interment, private at the convenience of the family in Dunmore Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 712 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.

