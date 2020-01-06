|
Marilyn Louise Coar, 67, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the loving arms of her husband, Jim.
Marilyn and James were married in December 2002.
Marilyn was the daughter of the late Robert Stephen and Marie Agnes of Green Ridge. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marilyn was loved by all who knew her and always took care of everyone else first. She saw the bright side of every situation and was a beautiful person inside and out. She was lovingly known by her children and family as "momo." Words cannot express the loss of such an amazing woman.
Surviving her husband, James R. "Jim" Coar; three children, Michael and his wife, Lori; Luke and his wife, Tamara; Sandra and her fiancé, Jeff; two sisters, Ann Marie and Joan, of Scranton, Pa.; her two inseparable and beloved grandsons, Luke and Logan; and her beloved baby girl, Jack cat.
A longtime Sheetz employee in West Virginia, Marilyn will surely be missed by her many work friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a private residence in Scranton. For any family or friends that would like to attend, please contact via phone or text, 919-721-0426 or 570-650-4744.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coar family, 216 Wisteria Ridge Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. To view Marilyn's tribute wall, visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020