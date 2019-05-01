Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 (570)-836-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Leh Gruver "Mollie," 90, of Tunkhannock, Pa., died Monday, April 29. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Gruver, to whom she was married for 54 years.



She was born on Oct. 22, 1928, daughter of the late Paul and Florence Beidelman Leh, in Easton, Pa., and later spent many years living on the farm in New Village, N.J., and later settled in Tunkhannock.



Mollie was a 1946 graduate of the Easton High School, she was a member of Delaware Chapter 50, Eastern Star in Phillipsburg, N.J., since 1949, and a member of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church.



She was an essential part of Gruver Farms, R.C. Gruver Trucking Co., and partner in B & R Distributors Inc., for decades before retirement. She enjoyed feeding anyone who sat down at her table, showed her grandchildren how to make many treats like her homemade fudge, loved polka, travel, history and always a good political argument.



She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard Sprowl; brother, Daniel Leh; sisters, Mildred Schubert and Dorothy Nicholas.



She always noted she was so truly blessed to have a loving family. Mollie is survived by her son, Charles and wife, Marianne Gruver, Stewartsville, N.J.; daughters, Nancy and husband, Randy Hoyd; and Connie Sprowl, all of Tunkhannock; sister, Arvilla "Bill" Walter, of Easton; seven grandchildren, Spencer Gruver, Gretchen Kukuchka, Hillary Rozelle, Ryan Sprowl, Kyle Hoyd, Becky Sprowl and Chad Gruver; and 12 great-grandchildren to include Gabriel and Gavin Gruver, Grayson, Maryn and Kattrin Kukuchka, Cayden and Irelyn Rozelle, Lilly and Camden Hoyd, Johnna Sprowl, and Rowan and Hannah Gruver; and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mollie's funeral service, which will be held Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Scott Ryan of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.



A viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service beginning at 5.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Marilyn Leh Gruver "Mollie," 90, of Tunkhannock, Pa., died Monday, April 29. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Gruver, to whom she was married for 54 years.She was born on Oct. 22, 1928, daughter of the late Paul and Florence Beidelman Leh, in Easton, Pa., and later spent many years living on the farm in New Village, N.J., and later settled in Tunkhannock.Mollie was a 1946 graduate of the Easton High School, she was a member of Delaware Chapter 50, Eastern Star in Phillipsburg, N.J., since 1949, and a member of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church.She was an essential part of Gruver Farms, R.C. Gruver Trucking Co., and partner in B & R Distributors Inc., for decades before retirement. She enjoyed feeding anyone who sat down at her table, showed her grandchildren how to make many treats like her homemade fudge, loved polka, travel, history and always a good political argument.She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard Sprowl; brother, Daniel Leh; sisters, Mildred Schubert and Dorothy Nicholas.She always noted she was so truly blessed to have a loving family. Mollie is survived by her son, Charles and wife, Marianne Gruver, Stewartsville, N.J.; daughters, Nancy and husband, Randy Hoyd; and Connie Sprowl, all of Tunkhannock; sister, Arvilla "Bill" Walter, of Easton; seven grandchildren, Spencer Gruver, Gretchen Kukuchka, Hillary Rozelle, Ryan Sprowl, Kyle Hoyd, Becky Sprowl and Chad Gruver; and 12 great-grandchildren to include Gabriel and Gavin Gruver, Grayson, Maryn and Kattrin Kukuchka, Cayden and Irelyn Rozelle, Lilly and Camden Hoyd, Johnna Sprowl, and Rowan and Hannah Gruver; and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend Mollie's funeral service, which will be held Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Scott Ryan of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.A viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service beginning at 5.Memorial contributions can be made to the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 3 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, PA; or the Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA.Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close