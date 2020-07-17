Home

Marilyn Tomarelli, 82, of Scranton, died Thursday at home. She was the widow of Chester Tomarelli, who died in 2017.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Henry and Lillian Greskory Ferraro, she was a member of St. Paul's Church and attended Dunmore High School. A woman of strong Catholic faith, Marilyn was a dedicated attendee of St. Ann's Solemn Novena and participated in many church groups. She enjoyed traveling to the Rhode Island beaches and spending time with friends at the JCC.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Thomas Roe and the staff at Great Valley Cardiology for their outstanding care.

Surviving are two sons, Joe and wife, Peggy, Ocean Pines Md.; and Michael and wife, Kori, Scranton; two daughters, Lily Ann Faris and husband, Carl; and Christine Biel, all of Scranton; five grandchildren, Christopher Tomarelli, Jennifer Faris Woytach, and Sara, Michael and Brian Faris; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Anthony, Asia, Aaliyah, Luke and Samuel; two brothers, Henry "Butchie" Ferraro and wife, Ann Marie, Westerly, R.I.; and Eddie Ferraro and wife, Kathy, Ocean View, N.J.; and nieces, nephews and cousins, with whom she was very close.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.


